Ministry of Home Affairs: No one authorized to collect money

Barbados Today
August 18, 2019

The Ministry of Home Affairs is cautioning members of the public that it has not commissioned anyone to collect information on the validity of identification cards on Government’s behalf.

Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Betty Alleyne-Headley, has advised that anyone who is approached by such persons purporting to be representatives of the Ministry to contact the Royal Barbados Police Force immediately.

She explained that the Ministry of Home Affairs had received reports of persons pretending to be officials from the Ministry who were commissioned to collect information from individuals pertaining to the validity of identification cards.

