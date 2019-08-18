Virgin Atlantic eyeing Guyana market - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Virgin Atlantic eyeing Guyana market

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
August 18, 2019

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – The Guyana government says the United Kingdom based Virgin Atlantic Airline is interested in servicing the route and could possibly do so by next year.

Public Infrastructure Minister David Patterson has confirmed that he has held talks with a senior official of the airline.

“They were on a Skype call to myself and the Minister of Finance, on them coming here… This was the Director of the airline with oversight for routes. He was going into a meeting and he would like to know what is Guyana’s position, saying he would like to put Guyana on their route for 2020,” Patterson said.

US-based carriers Jet Blue and United Airlines have also expressed an interest in the Guyana market even as American airlines is set to expand its service to Guyana from December.

While Virgin Atlantic has scheduled flights to Barbados and other Caribbean destinations, Guyana is not served by no direct airline service from any European country.

But officials here say with the country expected to begin commercial oil exploration next year, Guyana could become an interest for several international airlines.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Fracas ends up in court
August 17, 2019
‘Off-course'
August 17, 2019
Taxi operator shot in Oistins
August 17, 2019
Police raid ‘fete’, seize weapons
August 17, 2019
Hot crop
August 17, 2019
Calling ‘auntie’ Heather
August 18, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs