Man pleads guilty to assault - Barbados Today

A man who admitted assaulting a woman in December 2017 wants to know why the matter took so long to reach the law courts.

Dwayne Ricardo Elliott, of Flagstaff Road, St Michael today pleaded guilty to committing the act against Kibibi Greenidge on December 8, occasioning her actual bodily harm.

In his defence, the 33-year-old told Magistrate Douglas Frederick “the woman is a naggy woman. A naggy, naggy woman,” who was not “even my girlfriend”.

Elliot said on the day of the incident he was at the van stand when Greenidge started telling him about another woman. He said he heard what she had to say and as he tried to walk off she grabbed onto his shirt.

“I don’t let nobody treat me so, so I turn round and push she off . . . and she fall. I push she off me because she grabble me,” Elliott said.

He then said, “That happen since 2017 and I now getting charge?”

Magistrate Frederick acknowledged that was a valid question. However, the prosecutor was unable to give an explanation at the time.

From the police report the court heard that the two were involved in an intimate relationship for about a year. However the complainant put an end to the relationship because of verbal, physical and psychological abuse as well as the discovery that Elliot was involved with another female.

According to the report Greenidge was walking along River Road that Friday in December when she realised the accused was following her. Elliot asked to speak with her and she agreed but the accused subsequently became aggressive and cuffed her in the chest. The matter was reported to the police.

The magistrate adjourned the case until September 6 when the complainant is to appear in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court.

Elliot who was granted $2,500 bail has been warned to stay away from Greenidge.