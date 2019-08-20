School upgrade - Barbados Today

Morning Assembly at the Eagle Hall Primary School will take place in more comfortable conditions at the start of the coming school year.

In addition, students in the nursery and reception classes will have a special playing area while the older ones will have space for playing road tennis. This was the result of the upgrading of an area at the front of the school’s playing field.

The school’s principal, Orlando Jones explained that about three to four years ago, the school moved assembly outdoors because the indoor hall was too small for the school population.

The front of the playing field was dug out and filled with marl and developed into an outdoor assembly space, but Jones said the area flooded when it rained. “When it rains heavily, the water comes from all sections of the neighbourhood, rushes through the school yard and out the gate taking whatever is in its path. So, overtime, we lost the marl filling in our outdoor assembly area.”

He expressed gratitude to CIBC FirstCaribbean for paving the area as part of their outreach project at the school.

“I am very grateful for this more secure under-footing. This area will not only be used for morning assembly but will be the major playing area for the nursery and reception children. In fact, it will be a multi-purpose site, as I intend to put in road tennis courts.

“It was my intention some six years ago to have this developed in this way, so I am thankful that CIBC FirstCaribbean Bank has come forward to assist us. This venture may seem small, but it is very, very significant to the school and to the community,” he added.

The project was undertaken under the bank’s Adopt-a-Cause programme by the Operational Risk and Legal Departments. Kelvine Jordan-Rowe of the bank’s Operational Risk Department said the units were pleased to come together to execute the project which will improve the learning environment for the children. (PR)