$40, 000 fine - Barbados Today

$40, 000 fine

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
August 21, 2019

Think about the consequences before you get into this foolishness, Magistrate Frederick Douglas advised a 35-year-old man convicted of drug charges.

Korie Orlando Gale-Forde, of Gall Hill, Christ Church had been on remand after pleading guilty to possession, possession with intent traffic, possession with intent to supply and importation of 17.9 kilogrammes or $71, 600 worth of cannabis on July 2.

When he appeared before the No. 1 District ‘A’ Court magistrate recently his attorney Mohia Ma’at mitigated on his behalf and pointed to the plumber’s early guilty plea, his remorse, the time spent on remand and challenges currently facing his family.

“He should have thought about his family’s situation before the illegal activity,” Magistrate Douglas told the lawyer.

The judicial officer then took into account the mitigating factors and fined Gale-Forde $40,000 which must be paid in 12 months. If the amount is left unpaid he will spend two years in prison. The fine was imposed on the importation charge and he was convicted, reprimanded and discharged on the other offences.

Gale-Forde was granted bail in the sum of $40,000 with one surety. He also had to surrender his passport to the court and was told that he could not apply for other travel documents while the payment was pending. The convicted man must also report to the Oistins Police Station every Wednesday before 10 a.m.

