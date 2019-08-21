St George man denies theft charges - Barbados Today

An unemployed man from Mayfield, St George has been released on bail after being accused of stealing over $15, 000.

Fifty-year-old Shawn Ricardo Thompson elected for a summary trial before Magistrate Douglas Frederick earlier today on charges of stealing $5,500 belonging to Akanni McCollin between June 18, 2018 and March 29, 2019 as well as $10,300 belonging to the same person between March 23 and 29 this year.

Thompson entered not guilty pleas on both charges.

The prosecution did not object and the court granted Thompson $7,000 bail, ordering him to report to the Glebe Police Station every Wednesday before 10 a.m. with valid identification.

The accused, who had Kevin Miller as his defence attorney, has also been warned to stay away from the complainant and his property and to return to the No.1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on December 11.