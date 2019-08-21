‘Tree surgeon’ admits to cocaine problem - Barbados Today

A 49-year-old who cuts trees for a living, admitted to having a drug addiction and will spend the next three weeks at the Psychiatric Hospital being assessed for suitability for Verdun House’s treatment programme .

“I need some help please, Verdun House or something so,” Ricardo Vincent Antonio Corbin, of Date Tree Hill, St Peter told Magistrate Douglas Frederick earlier today.

He made the comment after pleading guilty to having possession of cocaine apparatus on August 19.

At first Corbin told the magistrate he had a problem with cannabis and not cocaine.

“I am not using cocaine. I smoke weed, I don’t smoke cocaine. I need help because I need help,” he said adding “I am a tree surgeon. I cut trees for a living.”

However, when questioned on whether he wanted the help in a bid to avoid a prison sentence Corbin replied, “I got a problem. I have a problem with cannabis and cocaine”.

The magistrate told him, “Don’t play games with me!”

Corbin apologised.

He was then remanded to the Black Rock institution until September 11.