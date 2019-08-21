Mom placed on probation - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Mom placed on probation

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
August 21, 2019

A 35-year-old mother of four who back in June flung a hot iron at her six-year-old son will undergo psychological and parenting counseling and return to the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on October 15 for an update.

Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant also placed Melissa Oneilia Griffith, of Mason Hall Street, St Michael on probation for a year.

The mother, who was represented by Queen’s Counsel Michael Lashley, earlier this year pleaded guilty to willfully assaulting the child in a manner likely to cause him unnecessary suffering and injury to his health.

The electrical appliance struck the child on the chest, burning that part of his body as well as his left arm.

Griffith was pressing clothes at the time of the incident, police constable Victoria Taitt had told the court in relaying the facts back then.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Alive and well
August 21, 2019
Homeowner deceived and robbed
August 21, 2019
Meeting turn sours
August 20, 2019
Gordon’s farewell
August 21, 2019
Girl power!
August 21, 2019
Watching and waiting
August 21, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs