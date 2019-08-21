Mom placed on probation - Barbados Today

A 35-year-old mother of four who back in June flung a hot iron at her six-year-old son will undergo psychological and parenting counseling and return to the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on October 15 for an update.

Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant also placed Melissa Oneilia Griffith, of Mason Hall Street, St Michael on probation for a year.

The mother, who was represented by Queen’s Counsel Michael Lashley, earlier this year pleaded guilty to willfully assaulting the child in a manner likely to cause him unnecessary suffering and injury to his health.

The electrical appliance struck the child on the chest, burning that part of his body as well as his left arm.

Griffith was pressing clothes at the time of the incident, police constable Victoria Taitt had told the court in relaying the facts back then.