Wanted:Jakobi Talik Germain - Barbados Today

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a man wanted in connection with a serious criminal matter.

He is 22-year-old Jakobi Talik Germain alias BORNA whose last known address is Wellington Street, Nelson Street, St Michael.

Germaine has a brown complexion, is approximately five feet, three inches tall and is slim. Germain has three scars on his forehead with one prominently in the middle of his forehead and a tattoo of the words Only God Can Judge Me close to his collar bone.

He also has tattoos on his right hand with the letters “OIF”, the words Mene Real, Dream Chaser, Julia and a shape depicting a broken heart along with an image of three birds. On his left arm he has a tattoo representing the Monster Energy drink logo, the letters Y R along with the words Blood makes us family and loyalty makes us family.

Germain is advised that he can present himself to the Major Crime Unit, The Glebe Police Station, The Glebe, St. George accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Germain, is asked to contact the Anti-Gun unit at 419-1744, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

The public is reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.