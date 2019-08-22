A glorious movement - Barbados Today

The Kingdom Arts Dance Ministry concert told a profound story about the life of Jesus last weekend.

The concert had a full house in the New Dimensions Ministries hall at Barbarees Hill, St Michael and showcased the work of Christian dancers from all over the island. They really showed up and showed out as they told a soulful story from the soles of their feet.

Dances ranged in genre from slow and spirit-filled to upbeat and quick tempo, all with the common message of sharing the love of Jesus Christ.

Well-known gospel artiste, Andre Belle, is a professional in the art of mime and he really brought the audience onto the stage as he swayed and twirled presenting “The Midnight Cry”. The song was one to evoke tears from the audience. Belle was believable, warning the audience about the return of Christ. At the end of his performance audience members rose to their feet applauding him for a job well done.

Faith Dance Ministry was also well received. This group had more mature dancers, but that did not stop them from commanding the stage. About eight ladies moved like a unit as opposed to separate entities. The colour for them was a crimson red, and they waved flags to compliment what they wore along with white.

New Dimensions Ministries Dance Ministry also showed out with their large dance group. They were well received at home base.