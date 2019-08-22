Juggling, song, spoken word - Barbados Today

It was the first of its kind but success, nonetheless.

The BAJE to the World Talent Show kicked off last Saturday at the Queens Park Steel Shed with the first of 12 talents shows to be held across Barbados. Judges Chetwin Stewart, David Kirton, Cassandra Crawford and Astra Babb were on hand to rate the performances on stage.

The first half saw the likes of spoken word artiste Akeem Stoned with Cupid Chandler Prescod who performed If a Bullet Could Talk. Regarding spoken word poetry, Stoned With Cupid seems to be entering a realm of his own and this piece which personifies the bullet really put him in a zone by himself. He got rave reviews for his passionate performance. Chandler Prescod said on the BAJE to the World Instagram page that he hopes to bring about social change.

Jason Ramersaud, the lone juggler and gymnast in the group, performed tricks with his unique and agile skills. He said he wants to bring an awareness to the world of juggling and what he has to offer. Reniece Bonnett sang If I Ain’t Got You by Alicia Keys and she was rewarded with reviews of excellence by the judges in the Baje To The World preliminary.

In the second half, The Duchess received good comments from the judges on her range and ability to control the microphone. Dario Devon shone in all aspects. He came out dapper in his grey tuxedo. Boy, oh boy, can he sing! His notes were well established and his vocal range was on point.

John Simpson who performed Joaquin’s Tiny Winey found himself at an advantage as he was the only singer in the soca category. He was told that he made good use of the stage but in doing so exhausted himself and sounded breathless at some points.

Fourteen-year-old Donna Lisa Yearwood sang I Know Where I Am Going and with a voice like that, she can do whatever she puts her mind to including capturing the top spot. She is one to look out for; she may be tiny but she was mighty.

Jalisa Gibson was stunning in her blue with a voice to match. Baje to the World runs until January 25 next year. The winner will receive a cash prize and an all-expense-paid trip to Britain’s Got Talent for an audition. (MR)