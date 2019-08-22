Man charged in connection with drug haul - Barbados Today

Man charged in connection with drug haul

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
August 22, 2019

Allegations that he had 53.2 kilos of locally-grown marijuana have landed a 36-year-old St George man before the law courts.

The illegal drug, which has an estimated $212,800 street value, was allegedly found in Mario Simeon Kenroy McAllister’s possession on August 20.

The accused, who lives at Mayfield No.1, was also charged with possession with intent to supply, having a traffickable quantity and cultivating the drug.

McAllister appeared before Magistrate Laurie-Ann Smith-Bovell this morning in the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court but was not required to plead to any of the four indictable charges.

With no objections from Station Sergeant Glenda Carter-Nicholls, the accused was offered bail in the sum of $100,000 but had no surety.

McAllister was remanded to Dodds to make his next court appearance on November 19.

