Milk shortage soon over - Barbados Today

Pine Hill Dairy (PHD) officials are promising that by Thursday, the shortage of evaporated milk on the local market should come to an end.

In the last couple weeks, there has a scarcity of the product on some supermarket shelves due to a machine malfunction at the PHD’s Pine Hill, St Michael facility and water outages, Barbados TODAY has learned.

But following a tour of the PHD with Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security officials on Wednesday, country manager Jose Infante gave the assurance that shelves should be fully stocked by Thursday, given that one shipment of the product went out on Tuesday and another was due to go out on Thursday.

“We have faced, in the last couple of weeks, some shortages of products. It is related to different causes,” he said, adding that the issues were being resolved, including through the US$1 million investment the company has embarked on this year.

“I am thinking with the improvements that we are doing, with the investments that we are doing, we are saying that this kind of shortage that we have faced we are not going to continue having,” Infante added.

A part of the investment is the upgrading of equipment and water plant, as well as staff training.