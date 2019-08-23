19 acres and a miracle - Barbados Today

The Estates at St George, a project in Barbados sponsored by Sagicor, has made an exciting offer to Barbadians in the UK diaspora and generally across the globe in an effort to attract inward investment to the island.

Their project to build an active adult lifestyle community, set on 19 acres at Boarded Hall, St George includes 176 independent flats, 74 catered living suites and a third phase of full-time nursing and memory care accommodation for 84 residents. The community with its ethos Live Where You Love includes four acres of walking trails and meditation space, a Clubhouse and Wellness Centre and was recently showcased by Project Administration Manager for the Estates at St George Claire Jordan when she visited the Barbados High Commission in London. The immediate response to her proposals has been positive.

Jordan said the company will be phasing the project over three stages, the first of which will be completed in 2020. She further added that it will be the first luxury estate of its kind in the Caribbean and it will provide a range of facilities and amenities to promote wellness and care, allowing residents in transition as desired through the accommodations at The Estates at St George.

In outlining the features of the Estates at St George, Jordan noted that the emphasis will be to create an environment where Barbadians in the diaspora, whether retired or those approaching retirement age, can spend the late days of their lives in a community setting, with world class care, with the knowledge that many of the health problems that can and do beset them will be addressed in a professional setting, with bespoke services offered by Canadian-based luxury senior care provider, Origin Active Lifestyle. Given demographic trends in Barbados and globally, specialist care and amenities will be provided for dementia patients in the Nita Barrow and Ena Walters Skilled Nursing Building.

The project will be gated with manned security and its 176 independent homes of one and two bedroom properties will, in essence, give the feel for active community living. Listed amongst the amenities being offered are a clubhouse, swimming pool, fitness centre, restaurant, pub, doctor’s offices, pharmacy and a wellness centre.

Sagicor has been a force in the Caribbean for 175 years in many other guises and with this project it seeks to further enhance its reputation as it supports the region. In noting the credibility of the company, Mrs Jordan said it is committed to developing this model for senior living in Barbados, and potentially further afield in the region.

Both Sagicor and the CIBC FirstCaribbean Bank are currently offering financing packages by way of mortgage lending to those who are interested in buying one of the properties. Mrs Jordan said a description of the whole plan can be labelled ‘Affordable Luxury’ and on examination of her proposals, one is inclined to agree with her. The prices of the units range from $US 174,491 to $US 362,500 and are below those that the subconscious mind would have allowed.

In her message, Jordan commented that the Estates respond nicely to the country’s call to the diaspora and friends of Barbados to invest under We Gatherin’ 2020 and mentioned that one of the major benefits to purchasers of the independent living flats would be the facility to rent the property if required to do so. This can be done through Terra Caribbean, lead agent for The Estates at St George.

The Sagicor Estates project is likely to be a key contributor to economic growth in Barbados, and to attract foreign investment to the island as it rebuilds under the International Monetary Fund’s Extended Facility programme.

Vincent ‘Boo’ Nurse is a Barbadian living in London who is a retired Land Revenue Manager, Pensions and Investment Adviser. He is passionate about the development of his island home and the disapora.