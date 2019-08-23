Bajans look to medal in doubles action - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Bajans look to medal in doubles action

Article by
Morissa Lindsay
Published on
August 23, 2019

Cory Fanus and Bradley Pilgrim head a list of doubles players for Barbados who have advanced through to the semifinal of the 2019 Senior Carebaco International Championship scheduled for tonight at the Wildey Gymnasium.

Fanus and Pilgrim quickly disposed of Leon Cassie and Vance Juteram of Trinidad and Tobago in straight sets 21-13 and 21-10 yesterday evening in the quarterfinals of the men’s doubles.

That performance by Fanus and Pilgrim was much welcomed since no Barbadian badminton player qualified for the final of the individual competition.

Barbados’ top two female players Tamisha Williams (right) and Monyata Riviera won easily against Simone George and Meera Mahabir.

Monyata Riviera and local number one seed Tamisha Williams hammered Simone George and Meera Mahabir of Trinidad and Tobago 21-10 and 21-5, as those two dominated throughout.

Also reaching the semifinals for Barbados are Neah Callender and Krystal Clarke having won 21-12 and 21-9 against Tishelle George and Zharia Hinds of Trinidad and Tobago.

Meanwhile, Barbadian Sabrina Scott has teamed up with Priyanna Ramdhani of Guyana, and those two also reached the semifinals after they defeated Alana Bailey and Katherine Wynter of Jamaica 21-16 and 22-20.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Prison officer granted bail
August 23, 2019
Princeton bound!
August 23, 2019
Man charged in connection with drug haul
August 23, 2019
‘Not SSA’
August 23, 2019
Church theft accused remanded
August 23, 2019
A mother’s pain
August 24, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs