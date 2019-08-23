Barbadian launches book in London - Barbados Today

Barbadian Mercedes Leal (nee Brewster) has taken a leap into the unknown world of authorship to publish an interesting and fascinating story of her life and experiences.

Her book titled The Miracle Code was launched before a large gathering of her supporters and invited guests at the Barbados High Commission in London last week. His Excellency Milton Inniss was on hand to greet the guests as he delivered a brief speech congratulating Mrs Leal on her achievement.

The book is by no means an autobiography. Set in two segments, it first seeks to pay homage to her maternal grandmother Alice de Barnard who grew up in Dominica and her mother Marie who instilled the basis for Mercedes to practise a way of life that would ultimately be of benefit to her fellow man. But above all, Mercedes took great inspiration through the deeds and examples of her father, the late Harold Brewster, who was an outstanding athlete at Combermere School in the 1930s. Brewster later served as a Diplomat in the UK after a spell as a Master at Combermere School.

Mercedes depicts, in some detail, an occasion in 1982 when her life was changed after an out-of-body experience. After the experience with her sixth sense, she relates how she developed an inner strength that gave her an ability to see things more clearly and in some cases, telepathically.

Miracle Code is a compilation of deep thoughts and experiences related by the author in graphic detail. It challenges the individual to jettison any thoughts of negativity and see the positive side of a colleague or friend. It preaches for the need to love and understand in life and it delves deeply into the recesses of the mind.

Leal’s firm conviction of the power of extrasensory perception has resonated across the community. Some in the audience spoke of their conversion to a different way of life after conversations with and teachings by the Barbadian.

Miracle Code will appear in two further volumes and can be purchased through Amazon for £14.99

Vincent ‘Boo’ Nurse is a Barbadian living in London who is a retired Land Revenue Manager, Pensions and Investment Adviser. He is passionate about the development of his island home and the disapora.