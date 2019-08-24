Brahms, Chopin, Dvorak and more - Barbados Today

The audience turnout was moderate, but it was worth the while for those with an ear of musical sophistication who attended the Barbados Classical Music Festival.

Held at the Prince Cave Hall, Station Hill, St Michael on Thursday, patrons saw the likes of modern piano greats such as Ken Gee and Norman Reintamm. The highly professional Gee was born in Hamilton but now lives in Guelph, Ontario, Canada. He has a string of accolades to his name including being the creator of the Guelph music fest. Last night, he was celebrated in the form of applause as he played Romantic pieces from Czech composer Antonin Dvorak. Dvorak was one of the first to receive worldwide recognition following the romance-era. He died in 1904.

Classical Violinist Paule Barsalou also contributed to the evening. Her fingers strung up Camille Saint-Saens’ The Swan (From Carnival of the Animals). The piece melted into the atmosphere enough to make a music lover shed a tear or two. It was at a high level of symphonic goodness. Also played by Barsalou was Frederic Chopin’s Ballade No.1 in G minor. If you have an ear for music, you would have lapped up every bit which was like musical honey from the gods that be. This was very well received. There were the undertones and overtones but none out of tone or key. Barsalou showed aptness and fingering agility as she strummed up each note.

The Cello player was classical musician, Aare Tammesalu. He too was delightful in Johannes Brahms’ Allegro con Brio, Scherzo, Adagio and Allegro. Tammesalu dramatically dipped and swayed his hands to key, personifying the mood to either one of a ballet player moving lovingly in motion or a modern dancer who was moving to a piece on death and dying. It was indeed an evening of musical magic! Classical magic, that is! (MR)