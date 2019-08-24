Clinic reopening Monday - Barbados Today

The Randal Phillips Polyclinic at Oistins, Christ Church, will reopen on Monday, August 26, after a five-week closure.

The facility was closed after staff complained about an offensive odour. That environmental issue has been resolved.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Bostic, toured the facility today and expressed satisfaction with the work done, which included flushing of sewage lines, clearing of drains, replacement of ceiling tiles, painting, industrial cleaning and improving exterior lighting.

Next week, the polyclinic’s opening hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The extended hours service will be suspended to allow all staff to be rostered during the day to deal with the backlog.

The extended hours service will resume during the week beginning September 2.