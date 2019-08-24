Clinic reopening Monday - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Clinic reopening Monday

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
August 24, 2019

The Randal Phillips Polyclinic at Oistins, Christ Church, will reopen on Monday, August 26, after a five-week closure.

The facility was closed after staff complained about an offensive odour. That environmental issue has been resolved.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Bostic, toured the facility today and expressed satisfaction with the work done, which included flushing of sewage lines, clearing of drains, replacement of ceiling tiles, painting, industrial cleaning and improving exterior lighting.     

Next week, the polyclinic’s opening hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The extended hours service will be suspended to allow all staff to be rostered during the day to deal with the backlog.

The extended hours service will resume during the week beginning September 2.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Prison officer granted bail
August 23, 2019
Princeton bound!
August 23, 2019
Man charged in connection with drug haul
August 23, 2019
‘Not SSA’
August 23, 2019
Church theft accused remanded
August 23, 2019
A mother’s pain
August 24, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs