New beginnings - Barbados Today

Dozens of new students flocked to the University of the West Indies as the tertiary institution prepared to welcome the second intake of students since Government restored free tertiary education for Barbadians.

Students were treated to team building exercises, motivational speeches and tours of the facility in an effort to quickly integrate them into campus life, in preparation for the start of semester I in September.

“My hope is that students are able to see what we have to offer here at Cave Hill. Our effort is to showcase academic and student life, familiarise students with the resources here on campus,” said head of student services Dale Lynch.

The packed program began with the Blackbird Pride ceremony in which they were mentored by acting principal, Professor Winston Moore, President of the Guild of Students, Thacher Loutin and others.

“It showcases Cave Hill excellence. We have helped them to understand some of the tools necessary for academic success and the services that support that. They were also encouraged to take an active role in their own success along with the co-curricular information,” Lynch told Barbados TODAY.

Lynch estimated a total of 1200 participants attended the event, which she said was an increase from last year’s ceremony. While total enrollment figures for the new semester were not yet available, she was confident Cave Hill would continue to attract a desirable quality and quantity of students.

“Our reputation speaks for itself. We have had a longstanding history of academic excellence and students know once they access Cave Hill, they will have a quality education,” said Lynch. KS