Reach higher - Barbados Today

The two-week Camp Inspire, which was held for students at the Grantley Adams Memorial School, ended with a “dress-up tea party” today.

The tea party, held at the St Joseph school, allowed 36 participants to show their relatives and sponsors what they learned during the camp which was organised by the Faith Marshall-Harris Sandy Lane Charitable Trust Help Line to influence students positively and reduce the risk of deviance among the youth.

The participants who were exposed to topics including etiquette, grooming, conflict resolution, flower arrangement, art, and sports, amongst others, were dressed in their finest, as they received awards for their attendance and achievements over the two-week period.

Children’s advocate Faith Marshall-Harris, whom the HelpLine is named after, said the camp’s objective was to inspire the participants at all levels.

“Every day, we tried to get you to live at a notch higher. We wanted you to aspire to greatness. And I hope that you have been able to learn those lessons. You benefitted from over 45 facilitators that came and give up their time. And those facilitators were young and old. I hope that you fully appreciate what they did. We had some incredible donors…” Marshall-Harris said.

Deputy Principal at Grantley Adams Sandra Murray thanked Marshall-Harris for hosting the camp which she said would go a long way as it relates to inspiring the students to do their best in academics and other aspects of life. Murray told the students that they must work hard and be dedicated to reaching their fullest potential.

“I will be watching to see how you respond during school. I expect to see some type of change. You won’t be perfect, but we are here to help you through and you know that I am one who will help you. Be careful how you deal with your anger,” Murray advised.

