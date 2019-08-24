Tropical Storm Dorian forms in Atlantic - Barbados Today

Tropical Depression Five has strengthened into the fourth tropical storm of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season.

At 5 p.m., the center of Tropical Storm Dorian was located near latitude 10.7 North, longitude 49.1 West.

Dorian is moving toward the west near 12 mph (19 km/h) and this general motion is expected to continue tonight.

A turn toward the west-northwest is forecast on Sunday, and that motion is expected to continue through Tuesday.

On the forecast track, the tropical cyclone is expected to be near the central Lesser Antilles on Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts.

Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Dorian could be near hurricane strength when it approaches the central Lesser Antilles on Tuesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).

Meanwhile, the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) says pockets of moderate to heavy showers, thunderstorms and occasional gusty winds are expected to move across Barbados late Monday night into Tuesday.

The BMS says it will continue to closely monitor the progress of this system and it may become necessary to issue a Tropical Storm Watch within the next 12 hours.

Residents are urged to monitor the progress of this system and listen for any updates issued by the Barbados Meteorological Services.