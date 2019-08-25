Be prepared - Barbados Today

Prime Minister Mia Mottley has urged Barbadians to begin immediately to “plan for the worst” and hope, pray and protect themselves as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches the island.

While making it clear there was no need for panic, Mottley warned that Barbadians should not take any chances.

“Whatever you can do today, do today because we do not know if this storm will quicken and if it does we do not know what we will be able to do realistically.

“I am asking you, I am asking us to let us each play our part in getting the clean-up done and the preparations with respect to food batteries, water, medicine and other critical documents for those of us who have to be moved into shelters.”

She disclosed that national shutdown would not be declared before midday Monday, but advised the public to keep monitoring information from credible sources including the Department of Emergency Management, the Government Information Service and media houses.

The Prime Minister said some supermarkets would be extending their operating hours from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. She also appealed to pharmacies to allow members of the public to stock up on medication.

Meanwhile, the Transport Board will remain operational until midnight on Sunday and will resume services Monday at 5 a.m.

At 2:00 p.m. Tropical Storm Dorian was centered near 11.3N 53.4W or about 430

miles (690 km) east-southeast of Barbados.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65km/h), with tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 25 miles (40 km) from the center. The minimum central pressure is 1008mb (29.77 inches).

The system continues to move towards the west at 14 mph (22 km/h) and on this track, the

center of Dorian is expected to pass over or near Barbados late Monday.

Sustained surface winds between 40 to 52mph (64 to 84km/h) with higher gusts are expected to spread across Barbados Monday afternoon and persist into early Tuesday morning.

In addition, pockets of moderate to heavy showers, periods of rain and scattered thunderstorms are expected. Rainfall accumulations of at least 2 to 4 inches (50 to 100mm) are possible with isolated higher amounts. As a result, some flash-flooding is likely in low-lying areas thus, residents are urged to be on the alert and take all necessary precautions.

Large easterly to south-easterly swells of 2.5 to 3.5m (8 to 12ft) are also forecast to accompany the system. Low-lying coastlines around the island will be particularly vulnerable at times of high tide. Large waves and dangerous rip-tides can be expected.

These will create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators and fishermen. Sea-bathers and other users of the sea are also advised to stay out of the water.

Thus, a High-Surf Advisory and Small-Craft Warning will be in effect from 12 noon Monday 26th August 2019 until 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, 27th August 2019.

A small-craft Warning means in this case that mean wind-speeds of 25 to 33 knots (47 to 62 km/h) and/or seas equal to or greater than 3m (10ft) will be affecting the marine area.

A High-Surf Advisory is issued when breaking wave action poses a threat to life and property within the surf zone.

The next advisory will be at 5:00 p.m.