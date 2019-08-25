Closure of Out-Patient Clinics at Queen Elizabeth Hospital - Barbados Today

The public is kindly asked to note that due to the passage of Tropical Storm Dorian, all Out-Patients’ Clinics at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital will be closed on Monday, August 26; Tuesday, August 27; and Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Patients affected by the closure will be contacted by the Medical Records Department to facilitate the rescheduling of their appointments.

Antenatal patients who are due within the next four weeks or are high risk, who have appointments on Monday, August 26, in the Dr Chatrani and Dr Welch Out-Patients’ Clinics will be accommodated on Thursday, August 29, in the Dr Best and Dr McIntyre Out-Patients’ Clinics. Those with appointments on Tuesday, August 29, in the Dr Lafond and Dr Robinson Out-Patients’ Clinics and are due within the next 4 weeks or are at high risk, will be accommodated on Friday, August 30, in the Dr Chase Out-Patients’ Clinic.

All other antenatal patients affected by the closure of the Antenatal Out-Patients’ Clinics will be seen the following week on their respective appointment days. Patients booked for gynaecological appointments who will be affected by the closure, will be contacted by the Medical Records Department to facilitate the rescheduling of their appointments. The Labour Ward will continue to function 24 hours to facilitate the usual urgency and emergency cases.

Elective procedures scheduled for Monday, August 26; Tuesday, August 27; and Wednesday, August 28, 2019, have also been postponed. Urgent and emergency surgical procedures will continue to be facilitated in the interim. The public is also asked to utilize the Emergency Ambulance Service or present to the Accident and Emergency Department only in the case of an emergency; and note that the Emergency Ambulance Service will cease operations at the commencement of the National Shutdown and resume operations once the All Clear has been given by the Department of Emergency Management.

To mitigate against the possible impact of Tropical Storm Dorian, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital pharmacy will open on Monday, August 26, 2019, from 7:15 a.m. until the National Shutdown is declared, to provide a limited dispensing service. This limited service is to ensure that persons on life saving therapies, such as cardiac, oncology, asthmatic, diabetic and hypertensive patients with repeat prescriptions to be refilled between Monday, August 26 and Wednesday, August 28, 2019, will receive the necessary medication. It is advised that persons on medication have at minimum a seven day supply of all medications prescribed. As such, this limited dispensing service is to ensure patient care is not compromised.

The Board of Management of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital regrets any inconvenience caused, and looks forward to your continued support, and cooperation as we continue to strive towards “Getting Better Together”.