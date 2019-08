Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley will hold a press conference shortly on Tropical Storm Dorian.

The press conference will be held at Government Headquarters, Bay Street, St Michael, at 12.30 p.m.

It comes as the Government issues a Tropical Storm Warning for the island.

At 11 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Dorian was located near latitude 11.2 North, longitude 52.9 West.

Dorian is moving toward the west near 14 mph (22 km/h), and this motion should continue through tonight.