Remember to store water: BWA - Barbados Today

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) wishes to advise the public that as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches the island, it is important to store adequate supplies of water for yourself, your family and your pets.

The recommended amount is five gallons per person per day for at least five days. Water must be stored in clean, covered containers.

The BWA will also be filling all of its Community Tanks starting this Sunday evening to ensure that water is available to persons who may not have running water in their homes at present. These tanks will then be refilled tomorrow Monday and locked off until after the passage of the storm. This is to ensure that the tanks are secured by the weight of the water for use after the storm and do not become missiles in high winds.

Please note that once the system starts to affect the island, the Authority’s crews will not be available to assist until the all clear is given. Once that has occurred, personnel will be deployed to unlock the Community Tanks.

The Authority would like to urge all persons to always be prepared and stay safe during this hurricane season.