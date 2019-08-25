Verla De Peiza retained unopposed as DLP President - Barbados Today

Verla De Peiza has been reelected President of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) at the party’s 64th Annual General Conference being held this weekend

She was elected unopposed after former Minister of Culture Stephen Lashley withdrew his bid on the eve of the elections.

Former Senator Irene Sandiford- Garner retained the post of first vice president out of a field of nine candidates.

Simon Alleyne was elected as second vice president, Andre Worrell as third vice president and Nicholas Alleyne as fourth vice president.