2 a.m. Update: Tropical Storm Dorian continues progression towards Barbados - Barbados Today

At 2:00 a .m. Tropical Storm “Dorian” was centered near 11.8N, 55.8W or about 270 miles (375 km) east-southeast of Barbados.

Maximum sustained winds are n ear 50 mph (85km/h), with tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center.

The minimum central pressure is 1003mb (29.62 inches). The system continues to move towards the west at 14 mph (22 km/h) and on this track, the center of Dorian is expected to pass over or near Barbados late Monday.

Sustained surface winds between 50 to 60mph (85 to 97km/h) with higher gusts are expected to spread across Barbados Monday afternoon and persist into early Tuesday morning.

In addition, pockets of moderate to heavy showers, periods of rain and scattered thunderstorms are expected. Rainfall accumulations of at least 2 to 4 inches (50 to 100 mm) are possible with isolated higher amounts. As a result, some flash-flooding is likely in low-lying areas thus, residents are urged to be on the alert and take all necessary precautions.

Large easterly to south-easterly swells of 2.5 to 3.5m (8 to 12ft) are also forecast to accompany the system. Low-lying coastlines around the island will be particularly vulnerable at times of high tide.

Large waves and dangerous rip-tides can be expected. These will create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators and fishermen. Sea-bathers and other users of the sea are also advised to stay out of the water. Thus, a High-Surf Advisory and Small-Craft Warning will be in effect from 12 noon Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

A Small-craft Warning means that, in this case, mean wind-speeds of 43 to 52 knots (80 to 97 km/h) and/or seas equal to or greater than 3m (10ft) will be affecting the marine area. A High-Surf Advisory is issued when breaking wave action poses a threat to life and property within the surf zone. The next complete advisory will be at 5 a.m.