BWA: Pumping resumes at Newmarket station; low water pressure in some areas - Barbados Today

The Barbados Water Authority wishes to inform the public that after nearly 48 hours of continuous repairs at its Newmarket Pumping Station, pumping from that facility resumed early this morning Monday, August 26.

Repairs at the location became protracted because of the need to carefully change out a series of electrical cables for two critical pumps. Work at the location is not yet complete, however, the output from one pump supplying water to Hanson is back to normal, while another which sends water to Fort George is only pushing half of its normal capacity. This complication will be addressed after the passage of Tropical Storm Dorian.

The repair work on the pumps impacted residents and businesses in parts of St George, St Michael and Christ Church. Today Monday, levels are expected to rise and water supply through the taps should return gradually. Residents situated in some Christ Church and St Michael districts may therefore continue to be affected by low water pressure for a while longer.

Customers in a number of districts may therefore today continue to experience low pressure or outages. These areas may include:

In St Michael:

My Lord’s Hill, Bonnets, Brittons Hill, Pine, Parkinson Field, Wildey, Wildey Terrace, Clapham, Flagstaff, Highgate, Highgate Gardens, Rock Close, Gas Product Road, Valley Development, Lower Burney, Upton, Fort George and surrounding districts.

In Christ Church:

Forde’s Road, Rendezvous, Regency Park, Sargeant’s Village, Warners Terrace, Vauxhall, Adams Castle, Briar Hall, Graeme Hall, Tino Terrace, Kendall Hill, Kent Ridge, St Elizabeth Park, Frere Pilgrim, Fort George, Cox Road, St. David’s, Edey Village, Skeene’s Hill, Coral Ridge and surrounding areas.

The authority will continue to service its customers via water tanker but there may be delays due to heavy demand. Please note that the tanker service will need to conclude in accordance with the national shutdown.

The BWA apologises for the inconvenience these outages have caused. (PR)