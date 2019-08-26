Storm Watch - BWA: Delays with water tankers - Barbados Today

Storm Watch – BWA: Delays with water tankers

August 26, 2019

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) wishes to advise customers awaiting water tanker service, that there will be delays due to heavy traffic in many areas.

Therefore, the BWA has arranged, with the kind assistance of the Royal Barbados Police Force’s (RBPF) Traffic Department for eight (8) police outriders to escort some of the tankers.

The BWA is very grateful to the RBPF for their assistance at this time as they are also currently preparing for the passage of Tropical Storm Dorian.

Residents are kindly asked to look out for the tankers and have their water containers ready as there are several persons awaiting the service throughout the island.

The authority would like to urge all persons to be prepared and stay safe during the passage of the Tropical Storm.

