Storm watch: Tropical Storm Dorian strengthens - Barbados Today

The Barbados Meteorological Service said Tropical Storm Dorian is strengthening as it continues to move towards the island.

At 5 a .m. Tropical Storm “Dorian” was centered near 11.9 degrees north, 56.3 degrees west or about 225 miles (365 km) east-southeast of Barbados.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to 60 miles per hour (97km/h), with tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center.

The system continues to move towards the west at 14 miles per hour and on this track, the center of Dorian is expected to pass over or near Barbados late Monday.

Sustained surface winds between 50 to 60 miles per hour (85 to 97km/h) with higher gusts are expected to spread across Barbados Monday afternoon and persist into early Tuesday morning.

In addition, pockets of moderate to heavy showers, periods of rain and scattered thunderstorms are expected. Rainfall accumulations of at least two to four inches (50 to 100 mm) are possible with isolated higher amounts.

The Barbados Meteorological Services warns that some flash-flooding is likely in low-lying areas and urges residents to be on the alert and take all necessary precautions.

Large easterly to south-easterly swells of 2.5 to 3.5m (8 to 12ft) are also forecast to accompany the system. Low-lying coastlines around the island will be particularly vulnerable at times of high tide. Large waves and dangerous rip-tides can be expected. These will create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators and fishermen. Sea-bathers and other users of the sea are also advised to stay out of the water.

As a result, a High-Surf Advisory and Small-Craft Warning will take effect from 12 noon today until 6 a.m. Tuesday, August 27.

The next intermediate advisory will be issued at 8 a.m.