Darien Frederick Lester Bailey, 34 years, of Lot 206 Sweet Pea Drive, South Ridge, Christ Church and South View, Christ Church was today remanded to HMP Dodds.

He was charged with possession of a firearm without a valid licence and possession of ammunition.

When he appeared before Magistrate Laurie Ann Smith-Bovell at the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court, he was not required to plead to the indictable offence and was remanded.

He is scheduled to reappear in court on Tuesday, September 24.