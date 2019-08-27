Cocaine in underwear - Barbados Today

A Jamaican living here for the last ten years has found himself in trouble with the law for possession of cocaine and cannabis.

When police responded to a report and visited the No. 4 Reece Road, Brittons Hill, St Michael residence of Godfrey George Gordon on August 22, they spotted cannabis plants growing in the yard.

“I growing them to make medicine and some to smoke,” Gordon told police when asked to account.

In the house they found a Ziploc bag with vegetable matter on the kitchen counter.

He admitted ownership and was subsequently charged with possession, possession with intent to supply, possession with intent to traffic and cultivation of cannabis.

On the same kitchen counter was a scale with a white powdery residue.

“Man that was there when I deal with some cocaine earlier,” he told police.

When questioned further he retrieved a transparent Ziploc bag containing a powdered substance from the crotch of his boxer shorts and handed it over to police.

“That is mine cause it was on me,” he said.

Gordon was charged with possession, possession with intent to traffic, possession with intent to supply and possession of apparatus.

He pleaded guilty to all the offences when he appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick.

A probation report has been ordered in preparation for sentencing when he reappears in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on September 20.