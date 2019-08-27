Government issues all clear - Barbados Today

Government issues all clear

Article by
Sandy Deane
Published on
August 27, 2019

The Barbados Government has issued the all clear for Barbadians to move around the country following the passage of Tropical Storm Dorian.
This was agreed at a meeting of Government officials, chaired by Prime Minister Mia Mottley.
The Transport Board will begin mobilising its personnel and equipment immediately and it is expected to resume full service by 8 a.m.
This will allow for the reopening of businesses and the public service at 10 this morning.
Meanwhile, the Prime Minister is scheduled to speak to the country via a Press conference at the Department of Emergency Management in Warrens at 5.30 a.m.

