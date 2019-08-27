Government issues all clear - Barbados Today

The Barbados Government has issued the all clear for Barbadians to move around the country following the passage of Tropical Storm Dorian.

This was agreed at a meeting of Government officials, chaired by Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

The Transport Board will begin mobilising its personnel and equipment immediately and it is expected to resume full service by 8 a.m.

This will allow for the reopening of businesses and the public service at 10 this morning.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister is scheduled to speak to the country via a Press conference at the Department of Emergency Management in Warrens at 5.30 a.m.