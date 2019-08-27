Man shot at The Gardens, St James - Barbados Today

Man shot at The Gardens, St James

Sandy Deane
August 27, 2019

Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred about 3 p.m. at The Garden, St James.

According to police, the victim was shot while trying to part two men engaged in an altercation.

Police said two 19-year-old male friends were at the scene when one of them got engaged in an argument with another man. When the victim intervened to stop the argument, he was shot at the side of his head.

The victim was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance.

At the time he was reportedly conscious with swelling and bleeding above his left ear.

