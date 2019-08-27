Storm Watch: Tropical Storm Warning discontinued for Barbados - Barbados Today

The Barbados Meteorological Services has discontinued the Tropical Storm Warning for the island.

In its 2 a.m. weather bulletin, the forecasters said an analysis of satellite and radar imagery indicate that the threat associated with the passage of Tropical Storm Dorian has diminished.

The Met Office said wind speeds will gradually decrease during the next few hours but there will still exist the potential for some pockets of moderate showers accompanied by occasional gusty winds during the day.

The small craft warning remains in effect until 6 a.m.

This is the final advisory on Tropical Storm Dorian.