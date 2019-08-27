Transport Board to resume services at 7 a.m. - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Transport Board to resume services at 7 a.m.

Article by
Sandy Deane
Published on
August 27, 2019

The Transport Board will resume services at 7 a.m.

Acting General Manager of the Transport Board Lynda Holder said they have already started to deploy services back to base.

“We basically will be able to mobilise everyone within two to three hours. So we will have our first set of services on the road no later than 7 a.m. and we anticipate that we will have full roll out at the latest 9 o’ clock, ” she told a briefing at the Department of Emergency Management this morning.

Holder noted that the Board and the Ministry of Transport and Work have examined road conditions and there are no instances of any flooding and therefore buses would be made available to all routes.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Alleged stolen car at the centre of cases
August 28, 2019
Living life to the max
August 28, 2019
Inniss: ‘I’m innocent’
August 29, 2019
‘Left behind’
August 28, 2019
‘Mummy, I gone’
August 29, 2019
Former funeral home employee unfairly dismissed
August 24, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs