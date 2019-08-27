Transport Board to resume services at 7 a.m. - Barbados Today

The Transport Board will resume services at 7 a.m.

Acting General Manager of the Transport Board Lynda Holder said they have already started to deploy services back to base.

“We basically will be able to mobilise everyone within two to three hours. So we will have our first set of services on the road no later than 7 a.m. and we anticipate that we will have full roll out at the latest 9 o’ clock, ” she told a briefing at the Department of Emergency Management this morning.

Holder noted that the Board and the Ministry of Transport and Work have examined road conditions and there are no instances of any flooding and therefore buses would be made available to all routes.