Tropical Storm Dorian weakens as it passes across Barbados - Barbados Today

The center of T. S Dorian passed across the southern tip of Barbados at about 10 o’clock tonight.

At 11 p.m. Dorian was centered near 13.2 degrees north, 59.7 degrees west or just to the south-west of Barbados.

Aircraft investigating the system have found that Dorian has weakened slightly with maximum sustained winds now near 45 miles per hour (95km/h). Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 50 miles (75 km) from the center.

The system continues to move towards the west-northwest at 13 miles per hour (20 km/h).

Barbados experienced sustained wind-speeds of 38 miles per hour (61km) with gusts to 55 miles per hour (88 km/h) during the last few hours.

Similar conditions are likely to persist for the next few hours with a gradual decrease thereafter. Cloudy to overcast skies, scattered showers and periods of rain will continue to spread across the island into early tomorrow.

An additional one to two inches (25 to 50mm) of rainfall is still likely. Residents are urged to remain alert and take all necessary precautions.

Easterly to south-easterly swells of 2.0 to 3.0m (7 to 10ft) are also forecast to persist. Sea-bathers and other users of the sea are advised to stay out of the water.

The High-Surf Advisory has been discontinued but the Small-Craft Warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. tomorrow.

The next intermediate advisory will be issued at 2 a.m.