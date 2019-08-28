Barbados Under-23s win again - Barbados Today

Roseau, Dominica – Fast bowler Jarion Hoyte grabbed a five-wicket haul and his Empire team-mate, left-arm spinner Camarie Boyce, picked up three scalps as the Barbados Under-23 team beat Dominica Under-23s by five wickets in their second one-day match at Benjamin Park on Sunday.

Hoyte, who represented the West Indies Under-19 team at the last Youth World Cup in New Zealand, took five for 58 off ten overs, while Boyce snatched three for three off 3.4 overs to send the Dominicans tumbling to 110 all out in 26.4 overs after they were sent in.

Brian Joseph top-scored with 30 off 28 balls, while left-hander Gian Benjamin, the diminutive wicket-keeper/batsman, who plays for Sagicor Life UWI in major Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) competitions and has also played at the first-class level for the Windward Islands, made 27 off 48 balls to follow his match top-score of 86 in the first limited-overs match, which the home team lost by six wickets at Windsor Park on Friday.

Barbados Under-23s triumphed in 28.2 overs with Joshua Drakes, the Spartan all-rounder, who bowls leg-spin, hitting the top-score again.

Drakes scored 40 not out off 60 balls with two fours to follow an unbeaten 59 on Friday. He and Wildey opener Zachary McCaskie, who made 34 off 51 balls including two boundaries, steadied the innings by adding 42 off 10.3 overs for the fourth wicket after coming together with the score on 29 for three in the eighth over.

Back in the pavilion were Shian Brathwaite, his Empire teammate Kadeem Alleyne – both for nought – and Foundation and Barbados Youth Under-19 player, Antonio Morris (six).

Skipper Nicholas Kirton, a UWI and Barbados Pride player, scored 21 off 31 balls with one four and two sixes.

Lincoln Durand took three for 19 off six overs. (BCA)