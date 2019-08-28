Fresher than fresh - Barbados Today

Tropical Storm Dorian may have been beating and lashing at the Berinda Cox Fish Market but in a month’s time, there’ll be no worries as all repairs will be completed.

When Barbados TODAY visited the Fish Market in Oistins, Christ Church this morning repairmen were busy fixing countertops and repainting parts of the market. Fishermen stood looking at the work as large containers were packed nearby under lock and key. Black canvas was used to block the market under construction from the public’s eyes. The fisherfolk said they are looking forward to when the upgrades are completed. The market is carrying a cleaner and fresher look thanks to new tile and grout work and the brown and beige tiles with a modern design was very pleasing to the eye. Prior to this, broken boards and rotting wood were visible at the sides.

Workmen were caught hammering away and drilling new features in place. At the time, fish vendors were not around but fruit vendors were already trying to capitalize on early morning sales. Despite the winds, grey clouds threatening above and muddy grounds the workmen pulled through with the work at hand. (MR)