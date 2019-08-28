Two face robbery charges - Barbados Today

Two men are now on remand at Dodds on a number of criminal charges.

They are 25-year-old Shaquille Omar Ramario Carter, of Lot 26 Abbystone Drive, Husbands, St James and 20-year-old Kriskoff Reddonnie Kemar Puckerin of Skeetes Road, Jackmans, St Michael.

They are accused of stealing a handbag and contents worth $736 belonging to Hayley Tayleforth on May 19. They are also charged with robbing Niamh Ollerton of a handbag and contents inclusive of cash totaling $852 on May 22.

They pleaded not guilty to those charges and also to stealing another handbag and it contents including a $500 cellular phone total value $670 belonging to Michelle Griffith on June 13.

Carter is also charged with stealing a $450 cellular phone belonging to Javal Tudor on May 28. He pleaded not guilty to the charge but could not plead to the indictable offence that he robbed Neco Clarke of a $10, 000 motorcycle on July 13.

The accused is also facing separate firearm and ammunition charges

stemming from incidents which allegedly occurred in the Holetown jurisdiction

while both he and Puckerin are facing additional theft charges in the District “B” jurisdiction.

Carter was automatically remanded on the gun charge while Sergeant Kevin Forde objected to bail for Puckerin before Magistrate Douglas Frederick.

The prosecutor pointed to the nature and seriousness of the charges and the fact that the offences spanned several jurisdictions. Forde submitted that Puckerin’s antecedents showed he had a propensity to commit similar acts and that he was currently on bail.

The officer told the court that the allegations were that a firearm was used in the commission of the offence and there were fears the accused would reoffend if granted bail at this time.

The two will make their next appearance in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on September 20.