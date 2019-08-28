Worrell caught with ‘coke’ - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Worrell caught with ‘coke’

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
August 28, 2019

courtA 45-year-old man with 23 crystalline cocaine rocks in a bottle will spend the next 28 days housed at the Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds.

Everett Nigel Worrell, of no fixed place of abode, will be on remand until September 20 after pleading guilty to charges of possession, possession with intent to
supply, and possession with intent to traffic $230 worth of the illegal substance on August 24.

Sergeant Kevin Forde told the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court presided by Magistrate Douglas Frederick that Worrell was first spotted by police while sitting on a bench. When he saw the police
however, he attempted to flee and throw a bottle containing the substance at the same time.

“Wanna find me with it. That’s a bad habit and a wrong choice,” he told police about the 1.95 grammes of cocaine.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Alleged stolen car at the centre of cases
August 28, 2019
Living life to the max
August 28, 2019
Inniss: ‘I’m innocent’
August 29, 2019
‘Left behind’
August 28, 2019
‘Mummy, I gone’
August 29, 2019
Former funeral home employee unfairly dismissed
August 24, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs