Addict: Anything for a hit - Barbados Today

Not only did he sell his shoes in order to purchase his drug of choice, but a 30-year-old today told a Bridgetown magistrate that he would sell about anything to get that next hit.

Everton Rommell Brathwaite walked into the District ‘A’ Traffic with only a pair of white socks on his feet and no shoes which he told Magistrate Graveney Bannister that he had sold.

Brathwaite, of Kew Road, Bank Hall, St Michael made the disclosure as he told the magistrate about his addiction with cocaine and cannabis.

He had moments before pleaded guilty to five burglary charges and was sentenced to 30 months in prison. He was ordered to undergo drug rehabilitation and counselling while serving his time.

Brathwaite admitted that he entered Crumbz Bakery twice between August 1 and 11 and stole drinks and cash totaling $373.50 to belonging to Curtis Todd.

He also pleaded guilty to robbing Deborah Phillips-Small of a handbag and its contents and cellular phone on August 11, total value $790..

The convicted man further admitted to entering the residence of Marilyn Bacchus as a trespasser on July 20 and stealing a $900 boom box and a $400 cellular phone. It is alleged that he had a sword at the time.

Esther Goddard also became his victim when he stole $300 cash and a pencil case from her on August 10.