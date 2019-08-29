African Games nearing climax - Barbados Today

Nigeria beat Cameroon on penalties to claim the women’s football gold medal at the African Games in Rabat today.

Following a goalless draw after extra-time at Boubker Aamar Stadium in Salé, the Nigerians triumphed 3-2 from the spot.

Hosts Morocco secured the bronze medal yesterday with a 2-1 win over Algeria.

In the handball finals there was double success for Angola.

Their women’s team defeated Cameroon 28-25, before the men’s side overcame Egypt 31-25.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo beat Guinea 32-22 in the women’s bronze-medal match, while Morocco defeated Algeria 25-22 in the men’s third-place play-off.

Nigeria had mixed fortunes in the badminton singles finals, with Anuoluwapo Juwon Opeyori overcoming Mauritius’ Georges Julien Paul 2-0 in the men’s, and Dorcas Ajoke Adesokan losing by the same scoreline against South Africa’s Johanita Scholtz in the women’s event.

The country also consolidated its place on top of the athletics medal standings, adding two more gold to its tally.

There were wins for Ese Brume in the women’s long jump with a leap of 6.69 metres, and Chioma Ajunwa in the women’s discus with a throw of 59.91m.

Nigeria now have eight golds, six silvers and three bronzes in athletics, with competition in that sport concluding tomorrow.

South Africa had a day to remember in canoeing after claiming four of the six gold medals on offer.

The first of their wins came courtesy of Esti Van Tonder in the women’s K1 500m event in 1 min 55.945sec.

There were also victories for Bridgitte Hartley and Donna Hutton in the women’s K2 500m in 1:54.279, and the men’s and women’s K4 500m teams in 1:26.142 and 1:43.525, respectively.

Egypt performed strongly in fencing and gymnastics, taking three gold medals in each sport.

The fencing titles came courtesy of wins over Tunisia in the men’s sabre, women’s foil and women’s épée team finals.

Farah Hussein was among the nation’s trio of gymnastics champions after coming out on top in the women’s beam with 12.766 points.

She was joined by compatriots Mandy Mohamed, in the women’s floor exercise with 12.300 points, and Karim Mohamed, in the men’s horizontal bar with 12.900.

Egypt also continued to impress in weightlifting, with a hat-trick of gold medals going to Sara Ahmed in the women’s 76 kilograms category and Mohamed Abdelalim in the men’s 96kg division.

Algeria’s Youcef Reguigui won the men’s cycling road race in 3:32:13.

South Africa’s Ryan Gibbons finished second and Reguigui’s fellow countryman Nassim Saidi came third on the 160 kilometres course.

Hosts Morocco were the best performers in boxing, securing four of the 13 gold medals up for grabs.

Their successes came courtesy of men’s featherweight Mohamed Hamout, men’s lightweight Abdelhaq Nadir, men’s middleweight Tarak Allali and women’s middleweight Khadija Mardi.

The last day of table tennis action saw Olajide Omotayo beat Quadri Aruna 13-11, 11-9, 16-14, 8-11, 12-11, 12-14, 12-10 in an all-Nigerian men’s final and Egypt’s Dina Meshref defeat Cameroon’s Sarah Hanffou 11-7, 11-4, 11-2, 11-7 in the women’s final.

Tomorrow is the penultimate day of competition in Rabat.

