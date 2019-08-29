Down memory lane - Barbados Today

Old Dibby Dub held their first fete since breaking for the Crop Over season. And the massive at Kensington Oval seemed eager to assemble for a special Back To School edition, last Saturday. The last fete was in June under the theme Black Out.

Patrons came representing their alma mater. Some brought a creative flair to things by accessorising with stockings, socks and other apparel. For a few it was a lime, but for many others they just came to party.

DJs for the night, Daddy Biggz, Fadda Crab, King Yella, Daddy Fabian, Jon Doe and Verseewild kept the vibe going with hit tunes from the 80s and 90s.

When questioned about the series of fetes, some patrons admitted that they look forward to the monthly event as they are guaranteed a great time in a safe environment.

Promoter of the event Fabian Wharton told Bajan Vibes that the aim was to provide “full enjoyment and excellent value for money. We also try to rekindle that old Bajan party spirit where people leave the party sweating because it was full of vibes. We also bring alive some of their memories from the past.”

Wharton continued: “We are humbled and thank all of our patrons for their wonderful support of our events. We encourage them to continue giving us their feedback and suggestions as we seek to maintain and improve the quality of our events,” he said.

Patrons can look out for upcoming Old Dibby Dub fetes. There is September 2 Remember on September 28, a Halloween costume party called DibbyWeen in October and InDibbypenDance featuring local dub artistes on November 29. (IMC)