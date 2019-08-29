Embracing each other - Barbados Today

In an effort to help them acquire knowledge about various people and their cultures, 58 young Barbadians are getting an opportunity to learn about people of different nationalities who live here.

Around the World in 10 Days is the theme of the Barbados Defence Force’s (BDF) Camp Energy, which is being hosted by the BDF’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation Committee for children, aged five to 14, of soldiers or civilian employees.

Campers have been exposed to displays, demonstrations and videos that depict aspects of the countries’ culture, including food, dress, language and places of interest, as well as their social, cultural, spiritual, physical, nutritional/dietary and military life.

Campers have interacted with representatives of Australia, Argentina, Britain, China, Ghana, Japan, New Zealand and Venezuela. They have met and were hosted by the Ambassadors of Argentina, China and Japan. In addition, they visited the Venezuela Institute, and learned about that country’s dance, food and language.

During the two-week camp, the children were also exposed to lectures on hygiene, puberty and how to avoid drugs. Campers between 10 and 14 years old visited the HIV/AIDS Foodbank and assisted the manager with a number of activities, including inventory taking.

Camp Energy’s programme gives children an opportunity to enhance self discipline; build character development; develop an awareness of individual responsibility and appropriate social behaviours; reduce and alter any problematic attitudes that may be exhibited; increase their knowledge and awareness of community needs through service projects and increase interpersonal and conflict resolution skills through the pairing of younger and older campers. The camp continues to benefit from the philanthropic support of Sandy Lane Charitable Trust. (BGIS)