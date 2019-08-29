Gold for Ricketts, Miller-Uibo - Barbados Today

Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Shanieka Ricketts won diamonds in the 200m and triple jump respectively at the first of two Diamond League finals in Zurich today.

Miller-Uibo, known more as a 400m specialist scorched a talented field to win the 200m in a world-leading 21.74 seconds, a new personal best, Diamond League record and national record.

The Bahamian sprint queen took control of the race from the gun and powered away to a convincing win.

“Oh my gosh! It is a blessing. This is my last run before the World Championships,” the Bahamian sprint queen said afterwards.

“My coach did a great job. I am in great shape. It is just a blessing. I am very happy about it. I am very excited. This is my second PB in Zurich; I guess it’s a good track for me.”

In her wake was the 2019 British champion Dina Asher-Smith, who was several metres behind in 22.08, a season’s best.

Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson, who said on Wednesday that she was coming into the meet heavily loaded, was third in a relatively pedestrian 22.44.

Earlier, Ricketts who has been consistently jumping 14.70m and over this season uncorked a new personal best 14.93m to pull off a convincing win. Finishing second was Venezuela’s Yulimar Rojas, who has jumps of 15.11 and 15.05 this season, but was only able to muster a best jump of 14.74m.

Cuban Liadagmis Povea’s best mark of 14.49m landed her the bronze medal.

Still in the pit, Jamaica’s Tajay Gayle’s 8.20m effort was only good enough for third in the men’s long jump.

South Africa’s Rushwahl Samaai beat Gayle to second by virtue of being better on the count-back even though he too registered a best mark of 8.20m.

However, neither was a match for Cuba’s Juan Miguel Echevarria who set a new meet record of 8.65m, which was also a world lead and Diamond League record.

Yohan Blake clocked 10.07 seconds for third in the men’s 100m won by the USA’s Noah Lyles in 9.98. China’s Zhenye Xie was second in 10.04.

Kyron McMaster could be forgiven for looking a bit out of sorts when he finished third in the race of the meet, the 400m hurdles. In only his second race since returning from injury, McMaster ran 48.58s well short of his personal best of 47.54.

Nevertheless, even if he had run his best time he would have still been well behind race winner Karsten Warholm of Norway who ran the second-fastest time in history, a world-leading 46.92 seconds to win a stirring battle with Rai Benjamin of the United States who crossed just behind in 46.98.

The winning time was a world lead, a personal best, a Diamond League record and Area record. Benjamin’s time was a personal best. (SportsMax)