Observation for rum thief - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Observation for rum thief

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
August 29, 2019

courtA 23-year-old will spend the next three weeks at the Psychiatric Hospital being assessed on his suitability to be a candidate for Verdun House.

Dequan Kaream Bobb, of Garden Land, Country Road, St Michael will make his next appearance before Magistrate Graveney Bannister on September 18 when a report is expected to be handed over to the District ‘A’ Traffic Court.

Bobb pleaded guilty to entering Desta’s Bar and Deli between August 18 and 19 and stealing $1,385 in items including 28 bottles of rum, seven packs of snacks, a bottle of tobacco and 27 bottles of assorted beer, belonging to Desta Baptiste.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Alleged stolen car at the centre of cases
August 28, 2019
Living life to the max
August 28, 2019
Inniss: ‘I’m innocent’
August 29, 2019
‘Left behind’
August 28, 2019
‘Mummy, I gone’
August 29, 2019
Former funeral home employee unfairly dismissed
August 24, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs