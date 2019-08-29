Observation for rum thief - Barbados Today

A 23-year-old will spend the next three weeks at the Psychiatric Hospital being assessed on his suitability to be a candidate for Verdun House.

Dequan Kaream Bobb, of Garden Land, Country Road, St Michael will make his next appearance before Magistrate Graveney Bannister on September 18 when a report is expected to be handed over to the District ‘A’ Traffic Court.

Bobb pleaded guilty to entering Desta’s Bar and Deli between August 18 and 19 and stealing $1,385 in items including 28 bottles of rum, seven packs of snacks, a bottle of tobacco and 27 bottles of assorted beer, belonging to Desta Baptiste.