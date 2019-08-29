“Oh, What a Night!” - Barbados Today

Sweet-singing Biggie Irie serenaded patrons of Blakey’s Bar and Restaurant for close to three hours on Sunday night.

Those gathered at the Hastings, Christ Church diner seemed oblivious to the pending bad weather which was approaching the island. Visitors and locals alike appeared to have not a care in the world as Biggie, real name Geoffrey Cordle, ably accompanied by musician Leonard Griffith, entertained. The duo started around 7:30 p.m. till they hit their last note at 10 p.m.

Biggie showed his versatility performing an arsenal of music that ranged from soca, reggae, R&B, and hip hop. As is always the case, the artiste was in fine voice.

It was a blast from the past when he sang close to 30 songs including: Shaggy’s It Wasn’t Me, Michael Jackson’s Human Nature, John Legend’s All of Me, Chris de Burgh’s Lady In Red, Cyndi Lauper’s Time After Time and Elton John’s Your Song.

A switch to reggae saw the songbird performing Steel Pulse’s Steppin’ Out and UB40’s Bring Me Your Cup.

Then there was a Bob Marley segment: Roots, Rock, Reggae, Pimpers Paradise, Who the Cap Fit, Could You Be Loved, Coming in Cold and Forever Loving Jah. Troubadours International’s 1995 hit Nice Time was among the soca songs.

But the tourists went to the duo and put in their own requests. Oh What A Night, the 1963 hit song by The Four Seasons, was one of their choices. It was then that patrons stood to their feet and started to dance the night away.

That was followed by Kool and The Gang’s Celebration, a mega hit from 1980 and the 1983 hit Karma Chameleon by Culture Club. He also went back to 1966 with Can’t Hurry Love by the Supremes.

And, of course, Biggie sang some of his own songs: Splash Band’s Get Busy and he ended with Nah Going Home. (IMC)