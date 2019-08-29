Police seize guns - Barbados Today

Police seize guns

Sandy Deane
August 29, 2019

The Antigun and Gangs Unit of the Royal Barbados Police Force is currently conducting investigations into the discovery and seizure of five firearms.

The discovery was made on Tuesday at the compound of an established courier company.

Police have not released the name of the company, explaining that investigations are at sensitive stage.

The cargo in which the firearms were discovered had entered the island via the Grantley Adams International Airport.

 

2 thoughts on “Police seize guns

  1. Ricado

    Yea you can’t give the name of the Company because investigations are continuing, but if it was a poor black boy from the back Ivy or from Deacons or Silver Sands, the name would be all over the papers.

      -   Reply
  2. steve williams

    OH OHH dey onto us…. you can tek d guns but leave d weed that coming in in droves through the ports (air and sea) alone!!!

      -   Reply

