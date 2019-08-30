60-year-old missing - Barbados Today

60-year-old missing

Barbados Today
August 30, 2019

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 60-year-old Arnold Carlos Husbands, of Number 31, First Avenue Pillersdorf Development, St Michael.

He was last seen around 3p.m. on Tuesday, August 27 by his 81-year-old aunt Rosina Clarke of the same address.

Husbands reportedly left the residence to go for a walk and has not been seen since. At the time, he was wearing a red and yellow shirt, long black pants and a blue and white scarf around his head.

He is about five feet nine inches tall, dark in complexion, medium built and clean-shaven with graying unkempt hair. He is missing top and bottom teeth to the front of his mouth and wears spectacles.

Anyone with information relative to his whereabouts is asked to contact the District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242/7246, police emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.

